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Home / India / Drop Char Dham project, form Himalayan authority, Karan Singh urges Modi

Drop Char Dham project, form Himalayan authority, Karan Singh urges Modi

Nepal floods: The Congress leader said the destruction that four-lane roads in such delicate areas as the Char Dham in Uttarakhand can cause is 'reprehensible'

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:28 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Former J&K Governor and veteran Congress leader Karan Singh. FILE
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Flagging the dangers of tinkering with the fragile Himalayan ecology, Congress veteran Karan Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drop the plan to expand the Char Dham road and establish a Himalayan authority with Pakistan and other neighbouring countries as members.

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Singh, a former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, said, “I have been suggesting for some time that the Himalayan nations should set up a Himalayan authority. This would include Pakistan, Tibet, India all the way to Bangladesh and Bhutan. Only then can a uniform policy be adopted. It would be appropriate if PM Modi were to take the initiative in this regard with the Nepal PM.”

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Remembering his late wife, Yasho Rajya Lakshmi, who hailed from Nepal, Singh expressed his condolences to the people of the country over the flood tragedy and said the government must not undermine the fragile Himalayan ecosystem with major infrastructure projects.

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The event that triggered the disaster in Nepal took place in Tibet, he said.

“The episode has once again reminded us of the fragility of the Himalayan region. This is why many lovers of the Himalayas, like myself, have constantly been urging that the Centre must take some proactive role in saving the Himalayas from destruction,” Singh said.

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The Congress leader said the destruction that four-lane roads in such delicate areas as the Char Dham in Uttarakhand can cause is “reprehensible”.

“This involves massive blasting and widening of the roads. In my view, four-lane roads should be totally banned in the Himalayas. There is no reason why tourists and pilgrims cannot travel on two-lane roads,” Singh said.

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