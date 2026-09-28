Drug abuse down by 30% under ‘Operation Toofan’, claims Kerala minister Chennithala

Kerala minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said incidents of narcotic abuse and peddling have come down by 30 per cent in the state under the anti-drug campaign ‘Operation Toofan’.

He said the campaign has reached a crucial phase with the government stepping up action against those involved in the drug trade while simultaneously expanding treatment and rehabilitation facilities for people struggling with addiction.

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The minister was speaking at the launch of 'Operation Toofan 2.0'.

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“Under the campaign, 11,677 cases have been registered and 12,584 people arrested so far. The second phase of the campaign would focus not only on continued police action against drug traffickers but also on identifying drug users, providing them treatment and ensuring their rehabilitation,” Chennithala said.

He said the home department and local self-government institutions would work together to take the initiative forward.

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The minister said the Congress government would continue its crackdown on the drug mafia while giving equal attention to people who have fallen victim to addiction.

“We have three stages. First, the police should take action and send the offenders to jail. Second, identify the affected people. Third, take care of them. We really want to rehabilitate people who use drugs,” he said.

More than 100 people have already been admitted to various hospitals for treatment, while 35 hospitals have come forward to cooperate with the government, he said.

“These hospitals will have separate wards for treating such people. De-addiction centres will also be started,” Chennithala said.

The government has also convened a meeting of leading private hospitals in the state to expand the treatment network.

The minister said the campaign had also attracted interest from outside Kerala, with institutions and ministers from other countries expressing interest in adopting a similar model.

“Ministers from Bhutan have spoken to me. They want to implement this programme in their country as well,” he said.

Chennithala also said the Centre should provide greater financial and institutional support to Kerala for its anti-drug efforts.

“We will ask the Centre for more funds to fight against this menace,” he said.

According to the minister, 12,584 people had been arrested from different parts of the state under ‘Operation Toofan’ as of September 26, while the number of cases registered under the campaign had reached 11,677.

The anti-drug operation has so far resulted in the seizure of more than 24 kg MDMA, 1,571.9 kg ganja, 5,721 g hashish oil and 615 g heroin, the state government said.

Chennithala also said the participation of women had contributed to the success of the first phase. He said mothers could identify changes in their children early.