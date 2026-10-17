Drugs-gun nexus in Punjab worse than ever before: Sachin Pilot

In a wide-ranging conversation at The Tribune Newsroom moderated by Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra, Congress Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot speaks about how the party can bring a change in Punjab, its chief ministerial candidates, the issue of unity and how the party plans to address various problems in the state. Excerpts:

Jyoti Malhotra (JM): I want to begin by asking you about the challenges facing the Congress leadership in Punjab. There seem to be as many CM candidates as there are districts — Pargat Singh, former PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring, former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Vijay Inder Singla, Amar Singh and more. Who is your CM face?

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Sachin Pilot (SP): Isn’t that a great thing? We have a number of people who have the depth, commitment, experience and the wherewithal to lead a state. I think no other party in Punjab has the kind of leadership that we have.

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JM: A football team?

SP: No, it’s a hockey team. When Pargat Singh took over at the party office a few days ago, I said that a captain is only as good as his team, and you’re lucky to have a fantastic team. All of them are straight shooters, each with their own ground presence and mass-based support. Unfortunately, no other party, whether it’s the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party or the Akali Dal, has such a depth of leadership. So, I think we’re very lucky to have a team like that.

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JM: Is Pargat still going to pick and choose or is everybody going to play centre forward or some are going to defend the party?

SP: Now Pargat is the party president in the state, so obviously he will decide who is doing what. But as the state in-charge, it’s my job to make sure that everybody is playing the sport. I think we’ve had statements from almost everybody in the Punjab Congress confirming that they’re fully committed. The only objective now is to expose the current government, not just for my own party’s sake, but because I believe Punjab needs a better future. I am very confident that people will come back and vote us back into power so that we can salvage what’s left of Punjab.

JM: Why should anybody vote for you in Punjab? What are you bringing to the table?

SP: Five years ago, AAP told Punjab, “Ek mauka humko deke dekho” — you’ve tried the Akalis and the Congress, now give us a chance. People gave them massive support, with over 90 MLAs in the Assembly. Unfortunately, they squandered that opportunity. There’s a difference between failing to perform as promised and actually making things worse. The people of Punjab are paying the price. The Congress has a track record of governments that have delivered ground-breaking work. Today, Punjab is in crisis, and we must put it back on track towards a successful future.

JM: How did you know that? Do you know Punjab?

SP: In the last four-and-a-half years, we have respected the people’s mandate. But look at what is happening today. The killing in Mansa is just one example. Over the last two-and-a half years, there have been almost 400 killings. Gangsters are killing people in broad daylight. Even during the dark days of terrorism, we did not see this kind of violence. Today, there is no rule of law and no fear of the police or the administration. The collapse of law and order is one of the most dangerous things that can happen to a border state, and we must put it back on track.

JM: So, even if there is this nexus between the drugs and the gun culture in Punjab, are you saying that it’s worse than the awful days of terrorism in the 1980s?

SP: In some sense, the Pakistan-sponsored violence, or whatever happened in Punjab, is now long gone. But today, corruption has seeped into the police force. You see policemen getting caught with heroin and other drugs worth crores of rupees. The border is being compromised, along with the administration, bureaucracy and police. What is far more dangerous is that people are losing faith. You can have a problem, a crime or a situation that needs to be tackled. But when people start losing faith in the system, governance and leadership, it becomes a crisis for the country.

JM: What would you do differently?

SP: I would work closely with the relevant authorities. Quite frankly, when you talk about the international borders, that responsibility lies with the Centre. The buffer zone has now been increased from five to 50 kilometres, with the armed forces, the BSF and other agencies involved. The Ministries of Home Affairs and Defence should be held accountable for this massive inflow. If drones are being used, we need anti-drone systems. If Ukraine can defend itself against Russia using anti-drone technology, why can’t we do the same? I believe we have the resources and technology, but there has to be a firm commitment to stopping this.

JM: Are you putting the blame on the Union Government?

SP: I’m just giving you the facts. For 12 years, we’ve had a government that projects itself as one with a “56-inch chest” (chappan inch ki chhati) and being fiercely nationalistic. But drugs continue to come from across the border. Can you imagine the party in power now saying, “We'll make Punjab drug-free by 2029”?

Look at the drugs that came through Mundra Port and were seized. One of the largest seizures of chemical drugs in history was worth Rs 21,000 crore and that too in a single consignment. Can you imagine that this is just what was caught? How much has gone undetected is anyone’s guess.

JM: So who’s responsible for that -- the Home Affairs Ministry or the Defence Ministry?

SP: I am not assigning blame, I am giving you the facts. Have things gotten worse? Yes. Could the situation have been controlled? Yes. Are those governing from Delhi and Chandigarh doing their jobs? Clearly, no.

Rajmeet Singh (RS): We have seen the Congress government and your CM Capt Amarinder Singh swear on the Gutka Sahib that they would eradicate drugs and gangsters. Why should people believe that things will change this time? Is this just one more election rhetoric and another political stunt?

SP: Our government made an honest attempt, but we were not fully successful. However, if you look at the data under the current government — the quantity of drugs seized, the number of people in rehabilitation centres, and the extent of addiction over the last four years — it is clear that the situation has worsened.

Drugs existed before, I am not denying that. They are present across India. But in Punjab, particularly over the last four or five years, chitta and other drugs have become increasingly accessible. The network has become so entrenched, with local connections protecting it, that drugs are now delivered to people’s doorsteps.

JM: Will you concede that you were not able to tackle the drugs problem when your party was in power, and that’s why it has become worse?

SP: Well, you can always say that things have gotten worse because of that. But I think if there had been an honest attempt four years ago, the situation would not have deteriorated to this extent. It’s okay not to have solved the problem completely. I understand that. We’re all human beings. We try, and we may succeed or fail. But look at how much worse things have become. The problem has grown tenfold, and it is now seriously threatening the future of an entire generation.

Jupinderjit Singh: The Congress is going to go to the elections without a CM face … There are so many claimants and there is also talk that a CM face has to be there.

SP: Whenever we are in power in a state, the Chief Minister leads the election campaign. When we are in the Opposition, we have a line of leadership, and we all fight together. Once we secure a mandate, we decide who gets which role.

JM: So is Rahul Gandhi going to lead the campaign in Punjab?

SP: Absolutely. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will lead from the front. Rahul is actually very popular in Punjab. I have travelled with him and seen that he is a straight shooter. He gives it back as he should. As the Leader of the Opposition, he has done a good job both in Parliament and outside it. He is raising issues like vote theft that really matter to people. I think Rahul will be coming to Punjab very soon to lead the campaign, and we will all work together to ensure that our message reaches the masses.

Mohit Khanna (MK): Is Capt Amarinder coming or not? He has shown Interest.

SP: You will have to ask him that. I have known Capt Amarinder personally for a very long time, but haven’t been in touch with him for some time now. But, as I said, he is a person of great stature in public life in Punjab. Besides, like me, he also belongs to the armed forces, so we have that in common. I’ve known him since I was very young. But I cannot say what he will do now.

MK: Capt Amarinder is saying that the BJP is not utilising his temperament or experience. What do you have to say about that?

SP: Right, he is saying that, but is he saying anything beyond that? I don’t know. Besides, if you look at the BJP’s entire top leadership in Punjab, sometimes I get confused. If there were no takers at the grassroots, it could very well be the Congress leadership, because almost all their top leaders come from the Congress party.

JM: Why did they leave in that case? They left because they were not happy in the Congress.

SP: I think, at that time they were fooled that there might be greener pastures or the BJP will give them a lot of regard and importance. But clearly that has not happened.

Arvinder Pal Kaur: There are reports that say Capt Amarinder Singh suggested Pargat Singh’s name to Sonia Gandhi. What are your thoughts?

SP: That is absolutely unfounded. There was no question of anybody outside the party suggesting anyone’s name. The leadership consulted all the leaders in Punjab and arrived at a consensus on a name that everyone was happy to work with.

As a sportsman and former captain of the Indian hockey team, Pargat brings a different perspective from the prevailing mood in Punjab. I think here’s a man who believes in hard work and teamwork. He is a very sensible person.

Sanjeev Singh Bariana: The current government seems committed to offering freebies and may announce more before the elections. Does the Congress supports this approach? Will it also offer more such benefits, or do you believe there is an alternative to this model of governance?

SP: Government freebies are funded by taxpayers, not party coffers. If you ask a woman in Punjab whether she wants Rs 1,000 a month or a secure future for her child, free from drugs and abuse, I believe she would choose safety, employment and good health for her child. After doing little for four to four-and-a-half years, distributing money just before the elections is not a sustainable solution. We are developing a holistic manifesto. As someone who has worked in both the government and the Opposition, I believe we must remember that we are trustees of public money.

Jasveer Samar: You are claiming that your government will be formed again in the next election. Tell us three strong points that make you believe you can win the election in Punjab and form the government.

SP: We are contesting the election to win. Nobody contests a poll to lose. The people of Punjab will not openly reveal whom they intend to vote for. Many political parties are contesting, but the main contest will be between AAP and the Congress, as they are in power and we are in the Opposition. Other parties may secure votes, but voters know they cannot form the government. Punjab will make a clear choice.

JM: Is the Congress party in a bad shape?

SP: Not at all. We are a very strong party. If we look at Punjab’s potential and compare it with where the state stands today in terms of industry, investment or social indicators, there is a significant gap. The first thing that we are committed to doing is restoring law and order. You cannot have a state, city, town, or village where people live in fear and face extortion. By the way, only about 1 per cent of the extortion cases are reported. Most people remain silent about it.

JM: You don't think there is political will.

SP: I think right now there is not, but hopefully when we get a chance to govern the state, there will be political will.

Charanjit Bhullar: You are beginning your Punjab tour by meeting families affected by gang violence. Why should Punjabis trust the Congress to tackle gangsters and ensure public safety?

SP: Over the next four to five days, I will visit families whose loved ones were killed by gangsters. I want to understand whether the accused have been arrested, cases have progressed, victims’ families have received compensation.

Sukhwinder Pal Sodhi: The Congress has a major competition with AAP. If the Congress doesn’t get a majority, will it make its own alliance?

SP: We are fighting bravely for democracy despite pressure from the government and the police. The Aam Aadmi Party has learned from the BJP -- how to use the police and the vigilance, put pressure on politicians. They are doing what the government is doing. Our workers are still fighting despite the pressure. We are fighting for complete democracy. And if God wills, we will get it.

There was AAP government was in Delhi, but people removed it. AAP is now contesting polls in Goa and Gujarat. Wherever they can harm the Congress, they are trying their best. However, AAP did not fight in Bihar, Bengal nor in UP. They fight where the Congress has a good vote bank.

The Election Commission is openly stealing votes. AAP is not speaking up on the issue as much as it should. I don’t know what the reason is … Many of their leaders have gone to the jails.

Bhartesh Singh Thakur: How do you see the future of OBC politics in India? As of now, a number of CMs are from the OBC communities. At one point of time, the Congress even wanted to have Ashok Gehlot as national president. But, more and more OBCs are now voting for the BJP.

SP: The future of the OBC politics in India depends on social justice, representation and evidence-based policymaking, not merely electoral gains. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have advocated a caste census to gather scientific data on the OBC communities. Although the BJP has also agreed to a caste census, its implementation remains crucial.

JM: But do you have a plan for Punjab?

SP: I cannot disclose specific plans, but we have a proven track record of combating terrorism and understanding the complexities of governing a border state like Punjab. We are developing effective strategies to tackle this menace through a comprehensive approach involving administrative, legal, social, political and security measures.

JM: Is your crusade against drugs or is it a crusade against the nexus between drugs and the interlinked?

SP: Like in many South American countries, drug money fuels the illegal arms trade. The money funding extortion and gang violence comes from drugs. When a corrupt system allows even beat constables to turn a blind eye to illicit trade, how can it stop illegal weapons? These issues are deeply interconnected. Drug money fuels arms trafficking, which strengthens gang culture, while unemployment pushes young people towards violence.

JM: As the Opposition, how can you ask for the removal of a constitutional person like the Chief Election Commissioner? He is not an elected person and you are challenging a constitutional authority.

SP: The CEC has been granted post-retirement legal protection, while the appointment process was changed to give the government greater influence. Concerns have also been raised over the independence of Election Commissioners, voter deletions under the SIR and the centralisation of electoral decisions. Despite protests by the opposition, public trust in electoral fairness is eroding. In Bengal, allegations of wrongful voter deletions and defections have raised questions about accountability and manufactured majorities. The BJP won 240 Lok Sabha seats in 2024, not 400. Does gathering MPs from other parties reflect a genuine mandate, or does it undermine democratic accountability and constitutional principles?

Rohit Bhan: Don’t you think the Congress is struggling with that last mile? We saw it in Gujarat and Rajasthan. How do you intend to ensure that this doesn't happen in Punjab?

SP: We have successfully executed the last mile in states like Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. These experiences demonstrate that we can translate our efforts into electoral success.