Drug trafficking linked money laundering probe: ED searches 15 locations across 6 states

Drug trafficking linked money laundering probe: ED searches 15 locations across 6 states

The Directorate of Enforcement carried conducted raids at various locations in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:31 PM Jun 17, 2025 IST
File photo
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday carried out search operations at 15 locations across the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra in connection with a money laundering investigation against a nexus of organised drug trafficking syndicate.

The searches were carried out on the basis of an FIR registered by STF, Punjab police, under various Sections of the NDPS Act, 1985, against two drug peddlers and one middleman Alex Paliwal.

Pharma companies covered in the search operations included M/s Biogenetic Drugs Pvt Ltd, M/s CB Healthcare, M/s Smilax Pharmachem Drug Industries, M/s Soul Health Care (I) Pvt Ltd, M/s Aster Pharma and other related individuals.

