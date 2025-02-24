DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Drunk riders fall off flyover in Delhi, 1 dead

Drunk riders fall off flyover in Delhi, 1 dead

A 27-year-old man died after his motorcycle plunged off a flyover in Delhi's Shahdara area on Sunday, police said. His relative suffered serious injuries in the accident, they added. A PCR call was received at 3:02 pm about a motorcycle...
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:28 AM Feb 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 27-year-old man died after his motorcycle plunged off a flyover in Delhi's Shahdara area on Sunday, police said.

His relative suffered serious injuries in the accident, they added. A PCR call was received at 3:02 pm about a motorcycle plunging off the Geeta Colony flyover. The two injured men had been admitted to a hospital by locals.

The police found the damaged motorcycle at the site, an officer said.

Advertisement

Sarita Vihar resident Sonu (27) and his relative, also named Sonu (30), from Bhagirathi Vihar, were taken to Dr Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan. The 27-year-old was declared brought dead, the police said.

Medical examinations confirmed that both were under the influence of alcohol, according to the officer.

Advertisement

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the two were maternal uncle and nephew. They were travelling from Bhagirathi Vihar to Sarita Vihar at the time of the accident, he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper