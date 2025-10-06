DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Drying of Gangetic Plains, flooding in north-west concern for food security, impacts irrigation infrastructure: Study

Drying of Gangetic Plains, flooding in north-west concern for food security, impacts irrigation infrastructure: Study

The Gangetic plain drying trend during monsoon season is a severe concern, the study shows

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:33 PM Oct 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

Analysis of monsoon data pertaining to the past 45 years by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology has revealed that while rainfall has shown an increasing trend in northwest India, there has been a decline in the Gangetic Plains – considered the food bowl of India. This has serious implications not only for food security, but also impacts irrigation infrastructure and groundwater resources.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts