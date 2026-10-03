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Home / India / Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan visits injured Indian pilot Machchhar in hospital

Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan visits injured Indian pilot Machchhar in hospital

Captain Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday

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PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 07:47 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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In this image posted on October 3, 2026, Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum meets Captain Smit Machchhar after he averted a possible tragedy during a flight to Israel. @HamdanMohammed/X via PTI
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Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Saturday praised Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for his “courage” in averting a possible tragedy after he was attacked by his co-pilot during a flight to Israel.

Captain Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday while it was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

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Also read: Flydubai incident a 'terrorist' attack bid, co-pilot hit Indian Capt Smit Machchhar with axe: UAE

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Flydubai cockpit attacker had red flags in past; who cleared him to fly?

Crown Prince Hamdan visited Machchhar at the hospital where he is undergoing treatment and posted photographs from the meeting on X.

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Hamdan, who is also the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said the flydubai pilot had “embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life.”

“From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise,” he said.

“We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life,” the crown prince added.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE earlier said Machchhar was recovering well and remained under medical care.

“Indian braveheart Capt. Smit remains under excellent medical care & is recovering well. We are in touch with his family & local authorities, extending support for a speedy recovery,” the embassy said in a post on X on Saturday.

The embassy also thanked the UAE government for providing medical care to Machchhar and said it joined well-wishers in praying for his recovery.

The UAE, which is leading the investigation, said the co-pilot attempted to carry out a “terrorist act” on Wednesday.

UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the co-pilot used a crash axe to attack Machchhar and attempted to take control of the aircraft, the state-run WAM news agency reported.

Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot, according to earlier reports.

The co-pilot who attacked Machchhar has been identified as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

The flight, carrying 174 passengers, transmitted emergency signals and made a rapid descent of more than 17,000 feet from an altitude of 34,000 feet before making an emergency landing at Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk.

After receiving initial treatment in Tabuk, Machchhar was shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical care.

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