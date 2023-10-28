‘Dubai didi...’: Nishikant Dubey mocks Mahua Moitra over typo in letter to ethics panel

ANI

New Delhi, October 28

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday took a jibe at TMC MP Mahua Moitra for misspelling his name as 'Dubai' in a letter to Ethics Committee chairman Vinod Sonkar and called her "Dubai didi".

"Dubai didi asked some people for a cross-examination. Under the rules of Lok Sabha, especially on page 246 of the Kaul-Shakdher book, the witness is protected from court proceedings and their hue and cry... Answers are needed on the question of (hampering) national security and corruption; here we are prepared for the fight," Dubey posted on X in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Moitra wrote to the Ethics Committee chairman seeking to postpone her appearance before the panel for examination after November 5 stating that she has prior commitments in her constituency as Durga Puja celebrations continue in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the TMC MP also sought to cross-question Darshan Hiranandani, who has been at the centre of the 'cash for questions' allegation and has turned approver in the case.

In one of the paragraphs of Moitra's letter to Sonkar, Dubey's name was misspelt as 'Dubai'.

"The Committee against the order of natural justice, if I may humbly add summoned and heard the complainants Dubai and Dehadrai on October 26, 2023, before allowing me, the alleged accused, a chance to be heard," Moitra wrote.

He further said that the accused MP was so intoxicated by Dubai that even his name had been changed to Dubai in the letter written to the Chairman of the Ethics Committee.

"The accused MP is so intoxicated by Dubai that even my name has been changed to Dubai in the letter written to the Chairman of the Ethics Committee. 'Mohtarma' has described her mental condition by changing my name," he added.

#BJP #Dubai