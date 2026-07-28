Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight diverted to Rajkot after cargo hold smoke alert

An IndiGo flight operating from Dubai to Mumbai was diverted to Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat on Monday after the crew detected suspected smoke in the aircraft’s cargo hold, prompting an emergency landing.

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The airline said flight 6E 1452, carrying 194 passengers and crew members, landed safely at Rajkot after the diversion and all those on board deplaned without any injuries.

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Airport authorities said an emergency was declared at 2.45 pm after the pilot alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the suspected smoke and sought priority landing. The aircraft touched down safely at 3.27 pm.

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Following the landing, passengers were evacuated safely, while technical teams began inspecting the aircraft to determine the source of the smoke.

In a statement, IndiGo said the Dubai-Mumbai service was diverted to Rajkot as a precautionary measure following a technical issue.

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The airline said the aircraft is undergoing detailed inspection before it is cleared to resume operations. It has arranged an alternate aircraft to fly passengers to Mumbai and is assisting customers with necessary arrangements during the delay.

IndiGo expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and reiterated that the safety of passengers and crew remains its highest priority.