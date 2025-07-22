Dubai-returned Gujarat couple caught smuggling 28 kg gold at Surat Airport

A slight bulge around the stomach was all it took to unravel what turned out to be the biggest gold smuggling bust in the recent history of an airport in the country.

On the night of July 20, a CISF officer stationed in plain clothes at the international arrival area of Surat Airport in Gujarat was scanning the crowd of incoming passengers from Air India’s Dubai-Surat flight.

Amid the routine flow of tired travelers, one couple stood out — not because of what they carried in their hands — but what they appeared to be carrying around their waists.

“The way they were walking seemed off. The duo caught the officer’s attention due to their unusual walking pattern and slight bulges around the abdominal area, which didn’t match the natural body contour,” an officer familiar with the operation said.

The couple, both residents of Gujarat and dressed in traditional Indian clothing — the man in a shirt and trousers, the woman in a salwar suit — tried to blend in. But it was too late. The CISF official’s suspicion was already triggered.

Maintaining discreet watch, the officer alerted Customs personnel, who intercepted the couple at the baggage area. A detailed physical frisking led to the sensational discovery of 28 kilograms of gold paste carefully strapped to their torsos beneath their clothes — 16 kg with the woman and 12 kg with the man.

Officials say the smuggled gold was wrapped in tight fabric belts, pressed against the midsection and upper body to avoid detection by conventional scanners. But it was human instinct — not machines — that ultimately unraveled the smuggling plan.

“This seizure wouldn’t have happened without that officer’s eye for detail. It’s a strong reminder that the human element in airport security still plays a vital role," the officer said.

According to the officer, the couple is now under custody and further investigations are underway to determine if they were operating on behalf of a larger network. The gold has been seized under the Customs Act, and legal proceedings are in progress.