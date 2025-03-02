Duplication of voter card numbers does not indicate fake voters: EC

Amid reports flagging issuance of identical voter card numbers to electors in two different states, the Election Commission on Sunday clarified that the presence of duplicate elector photo identity card (EPIC) numbers does not signify the existence of fake or duplicate voters.

It said that while elector photo identity card (EPIC) numbers of some of the voters “may be identical”, the other details including demographic details, Assembly constituency and polling booth are different.

“Irrespective of the EPIC number, any elector can cast a vote only at their designated polling station in their respective constituency in their state or union territory where they are enrolled in the electoral roll and nowhere else,” the poll panel said.

Advertisement

The issue arose due to the use of identical alphanumeric series by two different states/UTs before transitioning to the ERONET platform, the Commission said.

It explained that identical EPIC numbers or series were allotted to some electors from different states and union territories due to a “decentralised and manual mechanism” being followed prior to shifting of the electoral roll database of all states to the ERONET platform.

Advertisement

This resulted in certain state chief electoral officers using the same EPIC alphanumeric series and leaving a scope for the possibility of duplicate EPIC numbers being allotted to electors in different Assembly constituencies in different states, the poll body said.

To allay any apprehensions, the Election Commission said it has decided to ensure allotment of unique EPIC number to registered electors. “Any case of duplicate EPIC number will be rectified by allotting a unique EPIC number,” it said.

The ERONET 2.0 platform will be updated to aid and assist in this process, the poll body said.

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders had also raised concerns about the issue. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also accused the BJP of adding fake voters from “Haryana and Gujarat” to Bengal's electoral rolls with the Commission’s backing.