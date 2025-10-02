DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Dussehra celebrated across Punjab, Haryana

Dussehra celebrated across Punjab, Haryana

Punjab and Haryana Chief Ministers also greeted people on the occasion

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:22 PM Oct 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In Haryana’s Panchkula, a 180-ft effigy of Ravana, the tallest in the Tricity region of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, was set ablaze at Shalimar Ground in Sector 2. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
Advertisement

Dussehra celebrations lit up the skies on Thursday evening as towering effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakarna went up in flames at various places in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, which symbolises the triumph of good over evil, commemorates Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana.

Advertisement

Celebrations at several places, including Amritsar, Mohali, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot in Punjab and Panchkula, Karnal, Rohtak, Ambala in Haryana were held.

Advertisement

Large crowds gathered to watch the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran setting ablaze in the evening.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh extended his greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Advertisement

“I wish a very Happy Dussehra to all citizens of our country and to the people of Haryana. May Goddess Durga bless all with a happy, healthy and prosperous life,” said Ghosh in a message on the occasion.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also greeted people on the occasion of Dussehra.

“Heartiest congratulations to all of you on the festival of Dussehra, the symbol of the victory of good over evil. Let us resolve to eradicate evils and bad habits within ourselves and bring forth noble thoughts,” Mann said in a post on X.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also greeted people on the occasion of Dussehra.

“Congratulations to all the people of the state on the holy festival of Vijayadashami, a symbol of victory of ‘dharma’ over ‘adharma’. The festival of Vijayadashami gives us the message that no matter how big the challenges may be, a person who treads the path of ‘dharma’, truth, courage, and virtues surely attains victory,” said Saini.

In Haryana’s Panchkula, a 180-ft effigy of Ravana, the tallest in the Tricity region of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, was set ablaze at Shalimar Ground in Sector 2. The 100-ft effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhkaran also went up in flames.

CM Saini was the chief guest on this occasion.

In Chandigarh, people witnessed burning of the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and brother Kumbhakarna at various venues.

Tight security arrangements had been made in different parts of Punjab and Haryana in the wake of Dussehra celebrations.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts