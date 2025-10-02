Dussehra celebrated across Punjab, Haryana

Dussehra celebrations lit up the skies on Thursday evening as towering effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakarna went up in flames at various places in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, which symbolises the triumph of good over evil, commemorates Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana.

Celebrations at several places, including Amritsar, Mohali, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot in Punjab and Panchkula, Karnal, Rohtak, Ambala in Haryana were held.

Large crowds gathered to watch the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran setting ablaze in the evening.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh extended his greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

“I wish a very Happy Dussehra to all citizens of our country and to the people of Haryana. May Goddess Durga bless all with a happy, healthy and prosperous life,” said Ghosh in a message on the occasion.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also greeted people on the occasion of Dussehra.

“Heartiest congratulations to all of you on the festival of Dussehra, the symbol of the victory of good over evil. Let us resolve to eradicate evils and bad habits within ourselves and bring forth noble thoughts,” Mann said in a post on X.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also greeted people on the occasion of Dussehra.

“Congratulations to all the people of the state on the holy festival of Vijayadashami, a symbol of victory of ‘dharma’ over ‘adharma’. The festival of Vijayadashami gives us the message that no matter how big the challenges may be, a person who treads the path of ‘dharma’, truth, courage, and virtues surely attains victory,” said Saini.

In Haryana’s Panchkula, a 180-ft effigy of Ravana, the tallest in the Tricity region of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, was set ablaze at Shalimar Ground in Sector 2. The 100-ft effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhkaran also went up in flames.

CM Saini was the chief guest on this occasion.

In Chandigarh, people witnessed burning of the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and brother Kumbhakarna at various venues.

Tight security arrangements had been made in different parts of Punjab and Haryana in the wake of Dussehra celebrations.