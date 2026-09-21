Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that money power drives elections, pointing to the ABVP’s recent Delhi University Students’ Union poll victory and claiming campaigners travel in luxury cars.

The ABVP, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Saturday won three of the four central panel posts of DUSU in the polls that unfolded after recent CJP-led Gen Z protests.

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The Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) failed to secure any of the four central panel posts, with the ABVP winning the president, secretary, and joint secretary positions.

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Asked about the DUSU polls, Dipke told reporters on Sunday evening, “Money works in elections and nothing else. Those who campaign in DU come in Rolls Royce, which is worth crores of rupees. They come in Audi, BMW. So, money works there.”

On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the BJP‑led government was promoting people with ideological affiliations, Dipke echoed similar concerns.

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“In Amravati, I saw that Vice Chancellor Kumud Sharma (VC of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Wardha, located near Amravati) comes from the RSS ideology. Since she became VC, FIRs have been registered against more than 50 students,” he claimed.

“When students protest for something, an FIR is registered against them. But when ABVP opposes something or locks any gate, no FIR is registered against them. Only Dalit, Adivasi (tribal) students who oppose the ideology are booked. It is a roadmap to make institutions (universities) a shakha of RSS,” Dipke charged.

The CJP founder further claimed students were losing faith in the education system.

“The Maharashtra Public Service Commission aspirants have been demanding the resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar for many days (over allegations of corruption) and are agitating for it. The students have lost faith in the examination system. How can the students keep faith that exams will be conducted transparently until Bhimanwar resigns?” he asked.

Dipke said the CJP, along with MPSC aspirants, will soon launch an online campaign - ‘Bhimanwar Rajinama Dya’ (Bimanwar resign) - wherein students will explain who Bhimanwar is, what his “achievements” are, his relation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and why his resignation is required.

On the suicide of an IIT Bombay student last week, Dipke said it cannot be justified just because he was caught cheating.

The student was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on Friday evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, as per officials.

“The suicide incident at IIT Bombay is painful. This is a result of students losing faith in the education system. Children are dying in backward areas as well as big cities. They are committing suicide because they feel that no one is there to support them,” Dipke claimed.

“Suicide cannot be justified if he is caught cheating. Did we ever hear of a minister committing suicide after being caught in corruption, or a businessman who looted a bank and fled? Mental health counselling is more important here. It was not such a grave mistake to warrant suicide,” he said.

Talking about his recent tour to Vidarbha, where he also visited tribal schools, the CJP leader alleged that students were not being given proper facilities.

“Ashram schools (residential schools) get a large amount of funds. Recently three students died of snakebite (in Gadchiroli), but still beds are not given to students, and they are still sleeping on the ground. Girls had to bathe in the open, and there was no roof or doors to the boys’ bathroom. Are they animals?” he asked.

“If you cannot give a dignified education, then for what reason are you sitting in power? Dipke said, targeting the government.

He further said the ‘Adivasi School Thik Karo’ campaign will continue and expand nationwide.

“I have visited parts of Maharashtra and will also go to Gujarat, about which no one is asking me,” he added.

On the Election Commission’s decision to freeze the name and symbol of Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dipke said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should join the ruling BJP, dissolve all Opposition parties and freeze their symbols.

“One party will contest, and one party will win elections,” he quipped.