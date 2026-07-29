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Home / India / ‘Dyal Singh Majithia College’: Institution moots new option amid renaming row

‘Dyal Singh Majithia College’: Institution moots new option amid renaming row

The Tribune Exclusive

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:29 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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After months of controversy over plans to rename Dyal Singh Evening College as Banda Singh Bahadur College to distinguish it from Dyal Singh Morning College, the institution has proposed a fresh name for Delhi University (DU) to consider.
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The proposed name is Dyal Singh Majithia College — a description that both reflects and preserves the legacy of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, founder of institutions such as The Tribune, Punjab National Bank and the Dyal Singh Trust.

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The new name has been proposed in response to prolonged protests by Dyal Singh Evening College staffers who are against dropping the name "Dyal Singh" from the college description and say this would amount to betraying the contributions of the great philanthropist.

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As things stand, two names — Dyal Singh Majithia College and Banda Singh Bahadur College — have been approved by the college governing body and sent to the university for finalisation.

Sources said DU's top decision-making body — the executive council — is scheduled to meet on July 30, but the evening college renaming issue is not on the agenda.

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"It can be brought as a supplementary agenda and we hope that now the executive council will choose the name Dyal Singh Majithia College," said college staffers, welcoming the move.

At its May 23 meeting, the college governing body drew criticism for proposing two names — Banda Singh Bahadur College and Majithia College — with the staff council members objecting to the absence of the name Dyal Singh in the second description (Majithia College).

Subsequently, the second name was amended to Dyal Singh Majithia College. The governing body has also ruled out relocation of Dyal Singh Evening College from the existing campus.

The Tribune has been following the issue since December 25, 2025, when DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh triggered a row by saying that the college might be renamed Banda Singh Bahadur College. The proposal was widely criticised as a move to undermine the legacy of Dyal Singh Majithia.

"We welcome the inclusion of Dyal Singh Majithia College as one of the proposed names, as it reflects the legacy of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia. However, we remain apprehensive about the proposal to rename the institution Banda Singh Bahadur College, especially as the Vice-Chancellor had earlier announced this name. We hope the legacy of Dyal Singh Majithia continues to be honoured," a member of the college staff association said.

The Tribune has learnt that college principal Bhawna Pandey clarified to the staffers after objections from teacher representatives in the governing body that the college had submitted the name Dyal Singh Majithia College instead of the previously proposed Majithia College.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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