‘Dyal Singh Majithia College’: Institution moots new option amid renaming row

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The proposed name is Dyal Singh Majithia College — a description that both reflects and preserves the legacy of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, founder of institutions such as The Tribune, Punjab National Bank and the Dyal Singh Trust.

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The new name has been proposed in response to prolonged protests by Dyal Singh Evening College staffers who are against dropping the name "Dyal Singh" from the college description and say this would amount to betraying the contributions of the great philanthropist.

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As things stand, two names — Dyal Singh Majithia College and Banda Singh Bahadur College — have been approved by the college governing body and sent to the university for finalisation.

Sources said DU's top decision-making body — the executive council — is scheduled to meet on July 30, but the evening college renaming issue is not on the agenda.

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"It can be brought as a supplementary agenda and we hope that now the executive council will choose the name Dyal Singh Majithia College," said college staffers, welcoming the move.

At its May 23 meeting, the college governing body drew criticism for proposing two names — Banda Singh Bahadur College and Majithia College — with the staff council members objecting to the absence of the name Dyal Singh in the second description (Majithia College).

Subsequently, the second name was amended to Dyal Singh Majithia College. The governing body has also ruled out relocation of Dyal Singh Evening College from the existing campus.

The Tribune has been following the issue since December 25, 2025, when DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh triggered a row by saying that the college might be renamed Banda Singh Bahadur College. The proposal was widely criticised as a move to undermine the legacy of Dyal Singh Majithia.

"We welcome the inclusion of Dyal Singh Majithia College as one of the proposed names, as it reflects the legacy of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia. However, we remain apprehensive about the proposal to rename the institution Banda Singh Bahadur College, especially as the Vice-Chancellor had earlier announced this name. We hope the legacy of Dyal Singh Majithia continues to be honoured," a member of the college staff association said.

The Tribune has learnt that college principal Bhawna Pandey clarified to the staffers after objections from teacher representatives in the governing body that the college had submitted the name Dyal Singh Majithia College instead of the previously proposed Majithia College.