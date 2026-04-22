E-sports must register, real-money games face strict curbs under Gaming Rules 2026

In a move to tame the booming and controversial digital gaming sector, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Wednesday officially notified the Online Gaming (Promotion and Regulation) Rules, 2026.

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Set to take effect on May 1, the new framework promises to overhaul how digital games are classified, monitored, and monetised in India, effectively drawing a hard line between legitimate e-sports, social gaming, and real-money wagering.

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Industry experts say the next few months will see a flurry of activity as gaming unicorns and start-ups alike scramble to align their operations with the new legal reality before the May 1 deadline.

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What changes from May 1

At the heart of the new regime is the creation of Online Gaming Authority of India, a powerful new watchdog headquartered in the National Capital Region (NCR). Designed as a modern, digital-first office, the Authority will rely heavily on techno-legal measures to conduct its proceedings. It will be steered by a top MeitY official and backed by an inter-ministerial panel featuring heavyweights from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, Law, and Information and Broadcasting.

What will the panel do

The new Authority will be mainly responsible for formal “determination” of what constitutes an online money game.

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Under 2026 rules, gaming companies must open their platforms to scrutiny. The Authority will evaluate the games based on strict criteria, including whether players are required to pay fees or deposits, expectation of monetary wins and how in-game assets are traded outside the platform. Regulators are mandated to complete this determination process within a 90-day window. Games determined to be online money games will be subject to a distinct and stringent set of regulations under the Act, while others will be processed for standard registration.

Compulsory registration for e-sports

The government has moved to legitimise and monitor competitive gaming space. New rules require games claiming to be e-sports to register with the Authority. The Centre retains the power to mandate registration for specific online social games also if they pose a risk to the public, particularly children or if they involve high volumes of financial transactions. Approved platforms will receive a digital certificate of registration, valid for up to ten years, which must be prominently displayed to users.

Data localisation and financial scrutiny

Rules lay down strict compliance measures for service providers. Gaming platforms will now be legally required to retain user traffic data, metadata, and other related records on computer servers located strictly within the borders of India. Additionally, banks and financial institutions have been roped into the compliance net. They are now required to verify the registration status of a game before facilitating any financial transactions, cutting off the oxygen supply to illegal or unregistered offshore betting apps.

Grievance appeals

The new framework allows for a strong appellate mechanism. Any gaming company or individual dissatisfied with the Authority’s rulings — a decision about classification of the game, a cancelled registration, or a penalty — can challenge the order. Appeals must be filed within 30 days to the Appellate Authority, which is designated as the Secretary of MeitY. He must resolve disputes in 30 days.