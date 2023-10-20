EAM holds talks with Singapore’s Defence Minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and chaired a regional conference of India’s ASEAN and East Asia Ambassadors on the first day of his visit to the island nation. The Singaporean Defence Minister also addressed the conference of Indian Ambassadors posted in ASEAN and East Asia. “Always appreciate his strategic reading and assessments,” said Jaishankar in a post on X.

“Our deliberations took stock of developments in the region and assessed their implications for India. Insights offered by our Ambassadors are valuable inputs into policy-making,” he said about the interaction with Indian envoys.

Jaishankar will also meet Singapore’s newly elected President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. “The visit will be an opportunity for both sides to review our bilateral cooperation, explore collaboration in emerging areas, including digitisation and skills development under the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, and exchange views on regional and global developments,” said Singapore’s Foreign Ministry.

#S Jaishankar