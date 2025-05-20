DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / India, EU should engage more: Jaishankar in the Netherlands

India, EU should engage more: Jaishankar in the Netherlands

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday met strategic experts in The Hague following which he held discussions over the need for India and the Netherlands to engage more deeply in an era of multi-polarity and strategic autonomy. After...
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:02 AM May 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
EAM Jaishankar engages with strategic experts in the Netherlands, emphasises stronger India-EU ties.
Advertisement

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday met strategic experts in The Hague following which he held discussions over the need for India and the Netherlands to engage more deeply in an era of multi-polarity and strategic autonomy.

Advertisement

After the meeting, Jaishankar shared the images of the meeting with experts on micro-blogging site X and wrote: “A good exchange of views with strategic experts in The Hague this morning,” he said.

“Discussed why India and the Netherlands or EU should engage more deeply in an era of multi-polarity and strategic autonomy,” he added.

Advertisement

Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to the Netherlands. He will also visit Denmark and Germany from May 19-24, 2025, as part of the three-nation tour. “During the visit, EAM will meet the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest,” read the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India and the Netherlands established diplomatic relations in 1947, and 2022 marked 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Advertisement

“Today, India and the Netherlands enjoy strong political, economic & commercial relations. High-level mutual exchanges have provided impetus to the multifaceted partnership between the two countries,” read the Indian Embassy in the Netherlands website.

Water, Agriculture and Health (WAH) are 3 priority sectors of cooperation besides technology and innovation. The Netherlands is India’s 11th-largest merchandise trading partner in the world and the largest in the European Union. During the FY 2023-2024, the total merchandise trade with the Netherlands stood at $27.341 billion (INR 2,26,425 crore).

The total merchandise trade with the Netherlands accounts for 2.46% of India’s total merchandise trade. India has a trade surplus of $17.393 billion (INR 1,44,095 crore) with the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is India’s largest merchandise export destination in Europe and the third largest in the world (after the US and the UAE).

In FY 2023-2024, India exported $22.367 billion (INR 185,260 crore) worth of goods to the Netherlands. The merchandise exports to the Netherlands accounted for 5.12% of India’s total merchandise exports.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper