The security cover of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been strengthened with the addition of two bullet-resistant vehicles following a review of his Z category armed central protection recently, official sources said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

According to top government sources, the enhancement comes after a detailed security review conducted by central intelligence agencies. Based on their threat assessment, the agencies recommended strengthening Jaishankar’s convoy by adding additional bulletproof vehicles. Consequently, two bullet-resistant vehicles have been recently inducted into his security fleet.

The timing of this security upgrade is particularly significant, coming in the wake of Operation Sindoor — India’s retaliatory strikes on Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack. Sources indicate that the operation has raised credible concerns about potential retaliatory threats from hostile actors, including foreign-based extremist elements.

Advertisement

While the government has not officially attributed the enhanced security to any specific threat, officials acknowledge that ongoing geopolitical tensions and India’s assertive foreign policy under Jaishankar have played a role in the reassessment of his security risks.

This is not the first time Jaishankar’s security has been upgraded. In 2023, following a comprehensive threat assessement, the Ministry of Home Affairs elevated his security status from Y to Z category — the second-highest level of VIP protection in India.

Advertisement

Jaishankar’s security is managed by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s elite VIP Security Wing, which currently safeguards around 200 high-profile individuals. These include key political figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and members of the Gandhi family — Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

India's central VIP protection hierarchy ranges from X (basic cover) up to Z-plus, the most advanced category that includes extensive personnel, escort vehicles, and bulletproof protection.

Z category security typically entails a 22-personnel strong detail, including commandos, escort vehicles, and access control protocols during public appearances.