Jaishankar takes veiled swipe at Jawaharlal Nehru over losing PoK

ANI

Nashik, May 16

In a veiled swipe at the country’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said India lost its hold on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) due to “someone’s weakness or mistake”.

Jaishankar made the remarks while replying to a question on what would China’s response be if India crossed the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ and integrated PoK to the Union of India, given that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, the External Affairs Minister said, “I don’t believe there’s any such thing as a ‘Lakshman Rekha’. I think PoK is a part of India, and due to someone’s weakness or mistake, it temporarily slipped away from us.”

Reaffirming the parliamentary resolution to reclaim PoK, the former ambassador to Beijing highlighted the historical context of China’s involvement in the region.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Kashmir #Pakistan #S Jaishankar