DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / ‘Earth looks one from space, no border exists’: Shubhanshu Shukla’s quote featured in new NCERT book

‘Earth looks one from space, no border exists’: Shubhanshu Shukla’s quote featured in new NCERT book

The textbook, developed under the framework of the National Education Policy 2020, is part of a new integrated approach to learning that merges science, social science and environmental studies
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:35 PM Jul 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla aboard the International Space Station. PTI
Advertisement

Shubhanshu Shukla, who became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS), is now featured in the newly-released NCERT Class V environmental studies textbook with his awe-inspiring words about earth from space.

Advertisement

Shukla, who completed an 18-day mission aboard the ISS on July 15, described how Earth appeared to him from space.

“After seeing earth from outside, the first thought that came to mind was that it looks completely one; no border is visible from outside. It seems that no border exists, no state exists, no countries exist. We all are part of humanity, and the earth is our one home, and all of us are in it,” the book, titled “Our Wondrous World,” has quoted him saying under the chapter “Earth, Our Shared Home”.

Advertisement

The quote was part of his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now aims to inspire young minds to think beyond boundaries and embrace unity.

The textbook, developed under the framework of the National Education Policy 2020, is part of a new integrated approach to learning that merges science, social science and environmental studies.

Advertisement

Part of ‘The World Around Us’ series, the book aims to cultivate observation, ethical reasoning and environmental awareness in young learners.

Alongside Shukla’s reflections, the textbook introduces innovative systems such as DIGIPIN, a digital address identifier for precise location mapping. It also includes content on oral health safety, microbial life, flood preparedness and food preservation techniques.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts