‘Easy credit, solar homes’: PM Modi reviews Independence Day announcements

New Delhi, October 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a key meeting to review promises made during the Independence Day speeches.Official sources said the PM had in his Independence Day speech, mentioned about ensuring affordable credit for poor and middle-class housing. “In line with this announcement, PM Modi reviewed the preparations to implement this announcement,” sources said.

Prime Minister had also mentioned about ensuring solar power for households in his speech from the Red Fort. Prime Minister Modi reviewed preparations to execute this scheme, said sources.

