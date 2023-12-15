Easy to fling allegations, says anguished CJI on listing row

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 14

Amid a raging controversy over listing of cases in the Supreme Court, CJI DY Chandrachud on Thursday termed it strange that some lawyers wanted a particular judge to hear a case.

Strange request It is strange on part of a member of the Bar to say that ‘I want this particular judge’, the CJI said. Satyendar Jain’s bail extended The SC on Thursday extended till January 8 the interim bail granted to former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case

The CJI’s comments came after senior counsel AM Singhvi objected to AAP leader Satyendar Kumar Jain’s bail plea in a money laundering case being listed before a Bench headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi. Singhvi said it was earlier heard by Justice AS Bopanna who was unavailable due to illness and being a “part-heard” matter, it can’t be heard by a Bench led by another judge.

“It is very easy to fling allegations and letters. There is a communication from the office of Justice Bopanna. Due to medical reasons, he did not resume duties after Diwali. He (Justice Bopanna) stated that all matters which were heard by him should not be kept as part-heard,” said an anguished CJI.

“Therefore, this matter (Jain’s bail plea) was assigned to Justice Trivedi who had last heard the matter. The reason why Justice Trivedi has to hear the matter is because there is an application for an extension of interim bail. I thought I would clarify it,” the CJI said.

Former SCBA president Dushyant Dave and advocate Prashant Bhushan had recently written separate letters to the CJI over “certain happenings” in the listing of cases and their reallocation to Benches other than those that were supposed to hear them.

It was strange on the part of a member of the bar to say that “I want this particular judge”, the CJI said.

At 10.30 am, Singhvi urged deferment of hearing on Jain’s bail plea on account of Justice Bopanna’s illness which was turned down by the CJI. Later, a Bench led by Justice Trivedi extended Jain’s bail till January 8 after being told that the senior AAP leader had fractured his leg on December 9.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #Supreme Court