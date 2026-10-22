EC announces Rajya Sabha bypoll in Madhya Pradesh to fill seat vacated by Murugan

The byelection for one Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 12, following the resignation of Union Minister of State L Murugan on October 14.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, the byelection will be notified on October 26. The last date for filing nominations is November 2, while nominations can be withdrawn until November 5.

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Polling will take place on November 12, with the result to be announced on the same day.

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Murugan’s resignation had initially fuelled speculation about a possible Cabinet reshuffle.

However, he resigned not only as a minister but also as a Rajya Sabha MP, indicating that there could be other reasons behind his resignation.