EC asks AAP leader Atishi to give facts on ‘BJP poaching’ remark

New Delhi, April 5
The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi on a complaint filed by the BJP, alleging she made “misleading and unverified statements”. The EC has sought her reply by April 8.
In its complaint to the EC, the BJP said the Delhi minister, in a press conference on April 2, claimed that she was reportedly approached to join the BJP through a close associate of hers “in order to protect and further her political career or she will be arrested within a month”.
Seeking her response, the EC said, “You are a minister in the Delhi Government and a leader of a national party. The electors tend to believe whatever is being said from public forum by their leaders. When the veracity of the statement made by you is contested, you must be able to back it factually.”
Lashing out at the EC, Atishi on Friday asked if it was a “subsidiary organisation” of the BJP.
She said, “I want to appeal the EC not to bow down before the BJP. The three Election Commissioners will be remembered by the country for 100 years for all the wrong reasons if they do not allow level-playing field and free and fair elections.”
