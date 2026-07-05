EC asks Kavitha’s TRS to choose alternative name following objections over acronym

The Election Commission has asked the TRS to choose alternative names for the party in view of objections received by it over the acronym, party sources said on Sunday.

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Though the EC received hundreds of objections, it has sent only two of them, to the K Kavitha-led Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS).

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While one objection was from Telangana Rajya Samithi, the other was by a Maharashtra-based outfit with the acronym TRS, they said.

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The Telangana Rajya Samithi is from the district headquarters town of Siddipet in Telangana.

Kavitha’s TRS has replied to the two objections and urged the EC to furnish all the objections. TRS stated that it will answer “every single objection,” the sources said.

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The party is also contemplating legal recourse to defend its title.

Kavitha, daughter of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, had launched the TRS on April 25, 2026 and later published an advertisement in newspapers as per norms calling for objections if any.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was the original name of BRS headed by Rao, also known as KCR.

KCR changed the name of TRS to BRS in December, 2022 with ambitious plans to expand the party’s footprint beyond Telangana. However, the plans suffered a setback with BRS losing power in December, 2023.

The acronym TRS is popular across Telangana. KCR had launched TRS in 2001 to fight for the formation of Telangana state.