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Home / India / EC conducted SIR in Bengal to help BJP capture state by deleting valid voters’ names: Mamata

EC conducted SIR in Bengal to help BJP capture state by deleting valid voters’ names: Mamata

The All India Trinamool Congress chief was addressing a rally at Serampore in Hooghly district

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PTI
Serampore (WB), Updated At : 05:55 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally. PTI file
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Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the Election Commission conducted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state to help the BJP win the assembly polls by deleting valid voters’ names.

Addressing a rally at Serampore in Hooghly district, the All India Trinamool Congress chief also said that the “truth about how the EC was used by the BJP” was now out, in an apparent reference to a recent news report.

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She said countrywide protests will continue till Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

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On the by-election to Rejinagar constituency in Murshidabad district, she alleged that the police were working on behalf of the ruling BJP and were snatching voter cards from people of the minority community.

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