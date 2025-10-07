DT
EC couldn't tell how many non-citizens removed from Bihar electoral roll: Congress

EC couldn’t tell how many non-citizens removed from Bihar electoral roll: Congress

Bihar to go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11; counting on November 14

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:02 AM Oct 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh. File photo
The Congress on Tuesday said much was made of the need of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to remove non-citizens from the electoral roll but the Election Commission (EC) has not had the integrity or the courage to enlighten the country on how many such non-citizens in Bihar were removed from the voter list.

The opposition party also said if the poll body had informed as to how many such non-citizens in Bihar were removed from the electoral roll, it would have been even more exposed than it already is.

Congress general secretary incharge communications Jairam Ramesh noted that the Supreme Court hearing on the Bihar SIR resumes Tuesday.

He also shared on X an analysis of the SIR exercise published in a newspaper.

“This fine analysis shows that the entire SIR exercise bulldozed through by the Election Commission has failed on all three counts of completeness, equity, and accuracy,” Ramesh said.

“Much was made of the need of the SIR exercise to remove non-citizens from the electoral roll. The EC has not had the integrity or the courage to enlighten the country on how many such non-citizens in Bihar were removed from the electoral roll,” he said.

“If it had done so, it would have been even more exposed than it already is,” Ramesh added.

The EC’s SIR exercise in Bihar has drawn sharp protests from the Opposition, which has accused the poll body of working at the behest of the ruling BJP, a charge it has flatly rejected.

The Commission has asserted that it will not allow any eligible citizen to be left out of the voters’ list and at the same time, not let any ineligible person be on the list.

Bihar will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11 and votes will be counted on November 14 to decide the fate of the ruling NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the challenge posed by the opposition bloc comprising the RJD and Congress among others.

