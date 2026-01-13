EC deleted 54 lakh ‘genuine voters’ in Bengal without hearing them: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Tuesday that the 54 lakh names, which were deleted from the draft rolls during the SIR in the state, were done unilaterally by the Election Commission which "misused" powers of electoral registration officers (EROs) to get the job done.

Upping the ante against the EC amid the ongoing and contentious SIR exercise in the state, Banerjee alleged that a bulk of the deleted voters were "genuine electors", who were not allowed to defend themselves because they weren't even apprised of the grounds of deletion.

"The EC, while sitting in Delhi, used AI tools devised by the BJP to delete names. These AI softwares accounted for the names mismatch in SIR data. They deleted names of women who changed surnames post marriage. They have also 'killed' many voters across the state who are still living," Banerjee alleged, while addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna.

These EROs were given responsibilities for the 54 lakh name deletions, whereas in many instances, these officers weren't even aware that the marked names were being removed, she added.

The chief minister has already written five letters to the Chief Election Commissioner Ganesh Kumar complaining of anomalies, unilateral decisions and digitisation errors in electoral rolls accounting for hardships faced by electors in the state.

Claiming that 'logical discrepancy' was not part of the original SIR verification process, and that it was "included as an afterthought to add to deletions", Banerjee said on Tuesday that the "BJP-EC nexus" was planning to remove another one crore names from the final rolls.

"The commission has earmarked another 1.36 crore voters for verification hearings on grounds of logical discrepancy. Eminent personalities like Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, poet Joy Goswami, cricketers Md Shami and Laxmi Ratan Shukla are part of that list. This list was created so that one crore voters could be removed," the chief minister said.

She accused the EC of working hand-in-glove with the BJP in conducting the SIR exercise in a manner that would aid the saffron camp on the ground.

"The EC has not allowed BLA-2s to attend hearings because the BJP couldn't amass its workers to do the job," Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, said.

Challenging the deployment of micro-observers in the state to oversee the ongoing hearing phase of SIR, the CM accused the Commission of going beyond its own rules to conduct the exercise.