DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / EC deleted 54 lakh ‘genuine voters’ in Bengal without hearing them: Mamata Banerjee

EC deleted 54 lakh ‘genuine voters’ in Bengal without hearing them: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee alleges that voters were not allowed to defend themselves because they weren't even apprised of the grounds of deletion

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 08:13 PM Jan 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference over the issue of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Tuesday that the 54 lakh names, which were deleted from the draft rolls during the SIR in the state, were done unilaterally by the Election Commission which "misused" powers of electoral registration officers (EROs) to get the job done.

Advertisement

Upping the ante against the EC amid the ongoing and contentious SIR exercise in the state, Banerjee alleged that a bulk of the deleted voters were "genuine electors", who were not allowed to defend themselves because they weren't even apprised of the grounds of deletion.

Advertisement

"The EC, while sitting in Delhi, used AI tools devised by the BJP to delete names. These AI softwares accounted for the names mismatch in SIR data. They deleted names of women who changed surnames post marriage. They have also 'killed' many voters across the state who are still living," Banerjee alleged, while addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Advertisement

These EROs were given responsibilities for the 54 lakh name deletions, whereas in many instances, these officers weren't even aware that the marked names were being removed, she added.

The chief minister has already written five letters to the Chief Election Commissioner Ganesh Kumar complaining of anomalies, unilateral decisions and digitisation errors in electoral rolls accounting for hardships faced by electors in the state.

Advertisement

Claiming that 'logical discrepancy' was not part of the original SIR verification process, and that it was "included as an afterthought to add to deletions", Banerjee said on Tuesday that the "BJP-EC nexus" was planning to remove another one crore names from the final rolls.

"The commission has earmarked another 1.36 crore voters for verification hearings on grounds of logical discrepancy. Eminent personalities like Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, poet Joy Goswami, cricketers Md Shami and Laxmi Ratan Shukla are part of that list. This list was created so that one crore voters could be removed," the chief minister said.

She accused the EC of working hand-in-glove with the BJP in conducting the SIR exercise in a manner that would aid the saffron camp on the ground.

"The EC has not allowed BLA-2s to attend hearings because the BJP couldn't amass its workers to do the job," Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, said.

Challenging the deployment of micro-observers in the state to oversee the ongoing hearing phase of SIR, the CM accused the Commission of going beyond its own rules to conduct the exercise.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts