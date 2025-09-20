DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / EC delists 474 political parties

EC delists 474 political parties

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:23 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Continuing with its drive of delisting registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs), which have failed to fulfil the essential condition of contesting even a single election continuously for six years since 2019, the Election Commission (EC) has delisted 474 such political entities as on September 18.

Advertisement

Of these, 121 RUPPs were delisted in Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra (44), Tamil Nadu (42) and Delhi (40). In Punjab and Haryana, 21 and 17 parties have been delisted, respectively. Till now the EC has delisted 808 such entities in two rounds. In the first phase, the EC had delisted 334 RUPPs on August 9.

For the third round, the EC has identified 359 RUPPs. In order to ensure that no party is unduly delisted, the CEOs of the respective states or Union Territories have been directed to issue show-cause notices to these RUPPs. The EC takes the final decision on the delisting of any RUPP based on the reports of the CEOs.

Advertisement

These 359 parties have not submitted their annual audited accounts in the last three financial years (i.e. 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24) within the stipulated time period and have contested elections but not filed election expenditure reports.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts