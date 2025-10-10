DT
Home / India / EC deploys 8.5 lakh officials for Bihar polls

EC deploys 8.5 lakh officials for Bihar polls

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:05 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed around 8.5 lakh poll officials in Bihar to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the two-phase Assembly elections in the state.
The elections will be held on November 6 and November 11, while the results will be declared on November 14.
The deployment includes nearly 4.53 lakh polling personnel, 2.5 lakh police officials, 28,370 counting staff, 17,875 micro observers, 9,625 sector officers, 4,840 micro-observers for counting and about 90,712 anganwadi sevikas.
Around 500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including those from the CRPF, SSB, CISF and state police, have been deployed for pre-poll duties in Bihar. A total of about 1,200 CAPF companies are expected to be on duty once the elections commence, sources said.
The election machinery, including 90,712 booth-level officers (BLOs) and 243 electoral registration officers (EROs), can be reached through the “Book-a-Call to BLO” facility on the ECINet App. Voters can also contact the call centre at +91 (STD code) 1950 to register complaints or queries at the DEO/RO level.
All personnel deployed will be deemed to be on deputation to the ECI under Section 28A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
For the first time, one general observer has been appointed for each of Bihar’s 243 constituencies to serve as the commission’s eyes and ears. In addition, 38 police observers and 67 expenditure observers have been deployed.
