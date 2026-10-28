EC directs transfer of officials ahead of 2027 polls in 5 states

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued guidelines for the transfer and posting of officers connected with election management in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. In a communication, the poll panel directed the respective state administrations to ensure that officers involved in election duties met prescribed tenure requirements and were not posted in their home districts. The Assembly terms of Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand are due to expire in March 2027, while Uttar Pradesh’s Assembly term ends in May 2027.

Under the guidelines, officers who have completed three years in a district during the last four years, or would complete the prescribed tenure by the specified cut-off date, must be transferred out of the district. The cut-off date is March 31, 2027, for Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand, and May 31, 2027, for Uttar Pradesh. The ECI has also directed that officers directly connected with election conduct must not be posted in their home districts.

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The guidelines state that District Election Officers (DEOs), Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) and specified police personnel must not be posted back to, or allowed to continue in, the same Assembly constituency or district where they served during the previous Assembly election or a subsequent by-election, as applicable.

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The transfer guidelines cover relevant administrative and police officials involved in election management, including officers serving in district administration and law enforcement. Officials due to retire by the applicable cut-off dates are exempt from being transferred out of their districts, but must be relieved of election-related duties.