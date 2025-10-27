DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / EC disallows funds sanction letter as valid SIR document

EC disallows funds sanction letter as valid SIR document

article_Author
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 12:32 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file
Advertisement

A fresh political row erupted on Monday after the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a clarification disallowing the admissibility of funds sanction letters for rural housing schemes of the Centre and state government as an SIR document in West Bengal.

Advertisement

Reacting to the development, the ruling TMC alleged that the move was yet another ploy by the poll body to maximise disenfranchisement of valid voters.

Advertisement

It further alleged that the poll panel notice -- arriving a day after the hearing process of voters over logical discrepancies in enumeration forms and unmapped electors ended -- opened up additional possibilities of unfair deletions from the final rolls scheduled to be published on February 28.

Advertisement

Clarifying a query raised by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, an EC letter dated February 16 refused to accept financial assistance sanction letters issued under government housing schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna – Gramin (PMAY-G), the Indira Awas Yojna (IAY) and Banglar Bari (Gramin) as valid documentation for SIR hearings.

“The commission in its SIR instruction dated 27.10.25 has prescribed ‘any land/house allotment certificate by government’ as one of the indicative documents. The financial assistance sanction letters issued under schemes such as PMAY-G, IAY and Banglar Bari (Gramin) etc are not the documents as specified either in the order of the Supreme Court or in the SIR instructions referred to above,” the EC clarification, referring to a February 9 apex court order, said.

Advertisement

Responding sharply to the development, Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya alleged this was yet another move by the commission to “specifically target Bengal and its voters”.

“This clarification is self-contradictory. What does this mean? The EC agrees to land allotment certificate as one of the valid documents. Can government housing funds be sanctioned to those who are not registered land owners? If financial assistance letters have been awarded, it automatically means that the beneficiary is a land owner,” Bhattacharya said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts