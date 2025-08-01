EC doing 'vote chori' for BJP, have 100% proof, will find you even if you retire, says Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition (LOP) Rahul Gandhi on Thursday continued his assault on the Election Commission (EC), alleging that the Election Commission is indulging in "vote theft" for the BJP and claiming that his party has "open-and-shut" evidence for it.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, the Congress leader said: "We now have an open-and-shut case that the EC is involved in vote theft. I am not saying this lightly. I am saying this with 100 per cent proof. When we release it, the entire country will come to know that the EC is doing vote theft. The EC is doing it for the BJP. This is an open-and-shut case."

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged the poll irregularities to an "atom bomb," and said that when it explodes, the Election Commission would have no place to hide in the country.

"I have said 'vote theft' is happening, and now we have open-and-shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in 'vote theft'," Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

Gandhi said his party had suspicions of poll irregularities in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls last year, then in the Lok Sabha polls, and this continued further in Maharashtra.

"We believe that vote theft has happened at the state level (in Maharashtra). Voter revision had happened, and crore voters were added. Then we went into detail, seeing that the EC is not helping, and decided to dig deep into this," he said.

"We got our own investigation done; it took six months, and what we have found is an atom bomb. When it explodes, the EC would have no place to hide in the country," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also warned that those people in the EC who are involved in this, from the top to the bottom, should remember that they will not be spared because they are "working against India."

"This is treason, nothing less than that. You may be retired; you may be anywhere; we will find you," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader's remarks came after he, along with leaders of several Opposition parties, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to schedule a special discussion on the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar without any further delay.

In their letter to Birla, the Opposition MPs expressed deep concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, especially a few months before the state assembly elections.