EC extends Model Code restrictions to retired govt officials in Punjab, other poll bound states

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday extended Model Code of Conduct (MCC) restrictions to retired government officials engaged by the governments of poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The EC communicated its directions in a letter to the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of the five states.

"The Commission has in the past, in respect of the conduct of government employees, issued instructions stating that they are not expected to take part in any election campaign or canvassing and should take scrupulous care not to lend their names, official position or authority to assist one individual/ political party/ group as against another,” the EC said.

It further clarified that the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct apply to all organisations, committees, corporations and commissions funded wholly or partially by the government, as well as their employees.

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The Commission noted that the relevant rules in these states prohibit government servants from participating in political activities and elections.

However, it pointed out that there were no specific guidelines or rules governing the political neutrality and conduct of retired government officials, officers and employees engaged, employed or re-employed by state or Union Territory governments in various capacities.

To address this gap, the EC directed that the restrictions and prohibitions applicable to serving government servants would also apply to retired government officials and employees engaged by state or UT governments during the MCC period.

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The Commission also directed state governments not to summon election-related officers from constituencies or districts where elections have been announced for official discussions or meetings. They have also been prohibited from holding video conferences or meetings with such officers.

Warning of strict action, the EC said, "Any omission or commission of any act in contravention of Commission's directions shall be viewed seriously."

The letter added that the instructions must be brought to the notice of all concerned to ensure strict compliance.