EC for 100 more CAPF companies in West Bengal

New Delhi, April 9

The Election Commission (EC) has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to deploy 100 more companies of the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal to conduct free and fair elections.

Sources said 55 companies of the CRPF and 45 companies of BSF were being deployed by the MHA on EC’s directions. Officials have been directed to complete the deployment of additional 100 companies of the CAPF in West Bengal on or before April 15, they said.

The directions came just days after an NIA team was attacked in West Bengal’s Bhupatinagar.

