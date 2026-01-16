EC ‘gaslighting’ citizens: Rahul on indelible ink row in Maharashtra civic polls

Amid the controversy over the quality of ‘indelible’ ink used in marker pens during Maharashtra civic polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asserted that “vote chori is an anti-national act” and accused the Election Commission of gaslighting citizens.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday evening announced that it would conduct a thorough probe into the quality of the ‘indelible’ ink used in marker pens after opposition leaders alleged that the mark on voters’ fingers could be easily removed, potentially enabling bogus voting.

As polling took place for 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), social media was flooded with videos purportedly showing the ink being removed using chemicals such as acetone. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, dismissed the allegations.

Sharing a media report on X that stated “opposition, voters cry foul over fading ink markers,” Gandhi wrote, “Election Commission gaslighting citizens is how trust has collapsed in our democracy. Vote chori is an anti-national act.”

Speaking to PTI, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said that in view of the controversy, the SEC would not use marker pens in the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections and would revert to the traditional indelible ink produced by Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited, a Karnataka government company, which is used in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

“The SEC has decided to conduct a probe covering not only the quality of the ink but also the videos circulated throughout the day. The inquiry will ascertain whether the ink was applied during voting or in a mischievous manner,” Waghmare said.

He added that random sampling of marker pens used across the state would be carried out to verify the quality of the ink supplied. “The formula for the ink is finalised by the Election Commission of India, and a private company supplied the pens to the SEC. We have been using these pens since 2011 for all local body elections,” he said.

Another SEC official said the marker pens were supplied by Kores (India) Ltd and met the commission’s specifications, adding that three marker pens were provided for each polling booth.

Earlier, Mumbai Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad posted a video showing a party colleague removing the ink from his finger using acetone. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray also raised the issue after casting his vote in Dadar.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said he had received similar reports and called the issue “shocking,” accusing the SEC of siding with the ruling BJP-led alliance and demanding the suspension of Commissioner Waghmare. Maharashtra Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar echoed the allegation. State minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat also endorsed claims that the ink could be easily wiped off.

The SEC, however, maintained that even if someone attempted to remove the ink mark and vote again, it would not be possible due to other safeguards in place.