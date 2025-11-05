DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / EC hits back at Rahul Gandhi: Why didn't Cong poll agents object to alleged duplicate voters?

EC hits back at Rahul Gandhi: Why didn't Cong poll agents object to alleged duplicate voters?

Asks if Rahul Gandhi was now supporting the nationwide SIR of electoral rolls to weed our fake voters and add eligible ones

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:37 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at Indira Bhawan in New AICC HQ, New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Advertisement

As Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of helping the BJP win Haryana election, the EC asked why zero appeals were filed against the electoral rolls, which were shared with the political parties as per established law and procedure.

Advertisement

Related news:  Brazilian model among 25 lakh fakes voted in Haryana Assembly election, EC helped BJP win: Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement

"Only 22 election petitions are currently pending in High Court against 90 Assembly Seats in Haryana.  What were the polling agents of Congress doing in the polling stations? They are supposed to object if the elector has already voted or if the polling agents doubt the identity of the elector. That's the established procedure under the law," EC officials said.

Advertisement

They asked if Rahul Gandhi was now supporting the nationwide Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls to weed our fake voters and add eligible ones.

"Is Rahul Gandhi supporting SIR which removes duplicate, dead and shifted voters along with verification of citizenship or he is opposing?" EC officials asked.

Advertisement

They also asked why were no claims and objections raised by INC’s block level agents during revision to avoid multiple names?

"Why were no appeals filed by INC’s BLAs during revision to avoid multiple names? Someone is saying that these alleged duplicates voted for INC. How does Rahul Gandhi know that they voted for BJP? The ballots age secret," EC said.

Responding to Rahul's allegations that house numbers zero EC ascribed to voters who have no houses actually belonged to some BJP workers in Haryana, EC said: "House Number Zero is also for Houses where Panchayat and Municipalities have not given house numbers. The video clip of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar shown by Rahul Gandhi are incomplete."

EC sources also reacted to Rahul's signals that similar vote theft May happen in Bihar now and said: "During SIR in Bihar, why no appeals were filed by INC from 1 August till 15 October?"

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts