As Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of helping the BJP win Haryana election, the EC asked why zero appeals were filed against the electoral rolls, which were shared with the political parties as per established law and procedure.

Advertisement

Related news: Brazilian model among 25 lakh fakes voted in Haryana Assembly election, EC helped BJP win: Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement

"Only 22 election petitions are currently pending in High Court against 90 Assembly Seats in Haryana. What were the polling agents of Congress doing in the polling stations? They are supposed to object if the elector has already voted or if the polling agents doubt the identity of the elector. That's the established procedure under the law," EC officials said.

Advertisement

They asked if Rahul Gandhi was now supporting the nationwide Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls to weed our fake voters and add eligible ones.

"Is Rahul Gandhi supporting SIR which removes duplicate, dead and shifted voters along with verification of citizenship or he is opposing?" EC officials asked.

Advertisement

They also asked why were no claims and objections raised by INC’s block level agents during revision to avoid multiple names?

"Why were no appeals filed by INC’s BLAs during revision to avoid multiple names? Someone is saying that these alleged duplicates voted for INC. How does Rahul Gandhi know that they voted for BJP? The ballots age secret," EC said.

Responding to Rahul's allegations that house numbers zero EC ascribed to voters who have no houses actually belonged to some BJP workers in Haryana, EC said: "House Number Zero is also for Houses where Panchayat and Municipalities have not given house numbers. The video clip of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar shown by Rahul Gandhi are incomplete."

EC sources also reacted to Rahul's signals that similar vote theft May happen in Bihar now and said: "During SIR in Bihar, why no appeals were filed by INC from 1 August till 15 October?"