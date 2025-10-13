EC issues notification for 2nd phase of Bihar polls, byelections on 8 seats

The Election Commission on Monday issued the notification for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, where polling will be held for the remaining 122 out of 243 seats on November 11.

The notification also covers byelections for eight seats across six states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which will also be held on November 11.

The first phase of polling in Bihar will be held on November 6. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections as well as the byelections will be declared on November 14.

Punjab's Tarn Taran seat and J&K's Budgam and Nagrota seats will witness byelections along with one seat in Rajasthan (Anta), Nuapada (Odisha), Ghatsila (Jharkhand), Jubilee Hills (Telangana), and Dampa (Mizoram).

In Punjab's Tarn Taran, the byelection has been necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal while in J&K, byelection in Budgam is being held as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had vacated the seat and retained Ganderbal. He had contested from both the seats during last year's Assembly elections.

In Nagrota, byelection is being held due to the death of sitting MLA Devender Singh Rana.