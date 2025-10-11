DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / EC issues notification for first phase of Bihar polls

EC issues notification for first phase of Bihar polls

EC issues notification for first phase of Bihar polls Candidates can file nominations till Oct 17

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:06 AM Oct 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday issued a notification for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, formally setting in motion the process of filing nominations for the 121 constituencies scheduled to go to the polls in the first round.

Advertisement

The Assembly elections in the state will be held in two phases. Polling for the first phase is slated for November 6, while the second phase will take place on November 11. Counting of votes will be conducted on November 14.

Advertisement

The second phase will cover 122 constituencies, bringing the total to 243 Assembly seats in Bihar.

Advertisement

The notification, issued by the Bihar Governor under Section 15(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, lays down detailed guidelines for filing nominations, their scrutiny and the polling schedule for constituencies going to the polls in the first phase.

Candidates may file their nomination papers until October 17 (Friday). Scrutiny will be carried out the following day and withdrawals will be permitted until October 20.

Advertisement

The poll panel has also directed strict security arrangements around nomination centres. Gatherings of supporters will not be allowed outside these venues and the number of persons accompanying a candidate has been capped at five, including the candidate. The entire nomination process will be videographed.

The EC has deployed approximately 8.5 lakh officials across the state to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. These include about 4.53 lakh polling personnel, 2.5 lakh police personnel, 28,000 counting staff and 18,000 micro-observers.

In the first phase, polling will take place across districts in North and South Bihar, including Patna, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran and Vaishali, among others.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts