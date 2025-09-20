DT
EC not providing information to Karnataka CID about 'vote chori': Rahul Gandhi

Gyanesh Kumar is the Chief Election Commissioner and he is not providing the information sought by the police, the Congress MP claimed
PTI
Wayanad (Kerala), Updated At : 05:47 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference. PTI
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Election Commission of India of not providing information sought by the Karnataka CID regarding the alleged ‘vote chori’ in that state.

Rahul, who arrived in Wayanad on Friday along with his mother Sonia Gandhi, told reporters here that Karnataka CID has sent several letters to the EC seeking information about the numbers used in the ‘vote chori’, but the poll panel is not providing it.

Gyanesh Kumar is the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and he is not providing the information sought by the police, the Congress MP claimed.

“There can be no bigger indictment of the CEC than this. The police is asking for information, and he is not providing it. This is not my statement. It is a fact. It is there in black and white,” he said.

Rahul further said that the Congress will show evidence of the alleged ‘vote chori’ “in such a manner that no one will have any doubt that PM Narendra Modi did it and won the election”.

“We are going to reveal a hydrogen bomb, like I have said in my two press conferences, that will completely devastate the reality of the situation. We have open and shut proof of what we are saying.

“We are not saying anything without proof. I will do my job and I will deliver on my job,” he added.

Rahul had on Friday too reiterated his “vote chori” allegations and took a swipe at the EC, calling it an “election watchman” who “stayed awake, watched the theft, and protected the thieves”.

