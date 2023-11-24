EC notice to Rahul Gandhi on 'pannauti', 'jebkatra' remarks against PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 23

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday issued a notice to Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for ‘pannauti’ and ‘jebkatra’ remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning in Rajasthan.

The EC has sought Rahul’s response on the notice by 6 pm on Friday (November 24), seeking to know why action should not be initiated against him for violating the code of conduct.

The notice was issued to Rahul a day after the BJP lodged a complaint against him with the poll body. During an election rally in Rajasthan earlier this week, Rahul had taken a jibe at the PM by calling him ‘pannauti’ (bad omen), saying his presence in the stadium during the World Cup final match in Ahmedabad on November 19 led to India’s loss against Australia.

The EC further said the expression ‘pannauti’ “falls in the equity of prohibition” under a section of the model code of conduct that deals with “corrupt practices”. The poll body also referred to an earlier general advisory in which it had “expressed concerns at the plummeting level of political discourse in the campaigning period and advised all to operate within the confines of model code of conduct and as expected decency in public discourse”.

#Congress #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi #Rajasthan