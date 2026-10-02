EC orders special drive to enrol left-out, first-time voters in 20 states, UTs

Amid criticism over the deletion of around 13 crore names from draft electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and questions over the need for revising electoral rolls across the country, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday directed chief electoral officers (CEOs) in 20 states and Union Territories where the exercise has been completed to launch a special drive to enrol voters who may have been left out, along with young and first-time electors.

In a letter dated September 29 followed by a meeting with the CEOs through video conferencing, the ECI has asked them to direct Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to compare the current electoral roll with the pre-SIR roll and identify electors whose names appeared in the pre-SIR roll but are not included in the current one.

Advertisement

The BLOs will prepare a list of such electors and undertake house-to-house visits to ascertain their present status and facilitate their enrolment through Form 6 wherever they are found eligible.

Advertisement

The BLOs have been asked to cover at least 20-25 such electors a week so that the exercise can be completed in about one month. They will also record the present status of each identified elector and indicate those for whom Form 6 has been filled.

During the house-to-house visits, BLOs will also facilitate enrolment of eligible left-out, first-time and young voters.

Advertisement

BLOs have been asked to share this list with the BLAs of the recognised political parties.

The lists prepared by the BLOs will be shared with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties. The BLOs will also submit the lists, along with the FOrm 6 applications and field verification reports, to the Election Registration Officers (ERO), who will act as deemed fit as per the Representation of The People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules 1960.

At the end of this exercise, booth-wise lists will be shared by the EROs with representatives of political parties, giving them another opportunity to enable enrolment of eligible electors who may have been left out.

The ECI has also directed the authorities to organise booth-level camps to facilitate submission of enrolment applications. Special camps may be organised for people living in night shelters and labour colonies, as well as homeless and marginalised person.

CEOs, District Election Officers (DEOs) and EROs have further been directed to undertake awareness and mobilisation activities through educational institutions, local outreach, SVEEP activities, press briefings and other platforms to ensure that eligible citizens are aware of the opportunity to enrol.