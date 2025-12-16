EC publishes list of voters deleted from draft electoral rolls in Bengal under SIR 2026

Barely hours before the publication of the draft electoral rolls of West Bengal, where Assembly elections are due early next year, the Election Commission on Tuesday morning released the names of deleted voters on its website.

The list includes voters whose names appeared in the state’s electoral rolls in 2025 but have been removed from the draft rolls for 2026. The details are currently available on the commission’s portal at ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/asd_sir.

According to commission sources, the number of “uncollectable SIR enumeration forms” exceeds 58 lakhs. These voters were deleted on grounds such as being absent from their registered addresses, having permanently shifted, being deceased, or being marked as ‘duplicate’ voters across multiple constituencies.

“Aggrieved persons can submit their claims in Form 6 along with the Declaration Form and supporting documents after the publication of the draft roll during the period fixed for receiving claims and objections, i.e. from 16/12/2025 to 15/01/2026,” the commission website stated.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are scheduled to be held early next year.