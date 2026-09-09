EC resolves Padma Shri awardee’s SIR anomaly

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday withdrew a notice issued to Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba over a discrepancy in his name detected during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Karnataka.

Hajabba had been asked to appear before the gram panchayat on September 11 with original documents after officials found a mismatch between the name recorded in the 2002 electoral roll and the full name submitted during the SIR process.

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However, after the issue attracted public attention, officials of the Dakshina Kannada district administration visited Hajabba, collected the necessary documents and resolved the matter, ECI sources told The Tribune.

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In a post on X, the district administration clarified that the discrepancy arose because the elector’s name appeared only as “Hajabba” in the 2002 electoral roll, whereas subsequent records identify him as “Harekala Hajabba”. Officials visited him, verified the documents and corrected the records.

Hajabba’s Aadhaar card, ration card, passport and voter identity card all carry the name Harekala Hajabba. The same name is reflected in records relating to his Padma Shri and other honours. A fruit seller-turned-education activist from Newpadapu in Mangaluru, Hajabba earned national recognition after using savings from selling oranges to establish a primary school in his village. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2020.