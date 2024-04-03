EC says clearance is mandatory for political ads a day before poll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 2

Election Commission has said no advertisements of political nature can be published in print media a day ahead polls or on polling day without the contents getting pre-certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committees (MC&MC) set up at the District and State level.

The EC today said, in the past, advertisements offending and misleading in nature, get published in print media just a day ahead of polls. “|Such advertisements in the last stage of the election vitiate the entire election process. The affected candidates and parties will not have any opportunity of providing clarification and rebuttal in such cases,” The EC said in its order.

The EC order said: “In order to ensure that such instances are not repeated, and no untoward incident takes place, the EC directed that no political party or candidate or any other organization or person shall publish any advertisement in the print media on poll day and one day prior to poll day”.

The Commission, has exercised powers under Article 324 of the Constitution to issue these orders.

The MCMC at State and district level have been alerted and activated in order to examine and pre-certify all such advertisements received from the political parties and candidates and others.

