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Home / India / EC issues 'stern notice' to Congress chief Kharge for calling PM Modi 'terrorist'

EC issues 'stern notice' to Congress chief Kharge for calling PM Modi 'terrorist'

The Congress president has been asked to explain his stand within 24 hours

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:09 PM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. PTI file
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A day after the BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s “terrorist” remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the poll body on Wednesday took serious note of the matter. The ECI asked the veteran leader to explain his stand within 24 hours.

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Also read: 'Outraged, hurt': BJP petitions EC against Kharge’s ‘terrorist reference’ for PM

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The BJP had on April 21 lodged a complaint with the poll body against Kharge over his "terrorist" remark on PM Modi, seeking his public apology and immediate removal of the comment from all social media platforms. The complaint was filed by Union minister Kiren Rijiju.
"Election Commission of India has taken a serious note of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'terrorist' and has issued a stern notice to him, asking him to explain his stand within 24 hours," an ECI official said.
In a post on X on Tuesday evening, he had said, "We have filed a strong complaint against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his shocking and disgraceful remark calling PM Narendra Modi a 'terrorist'. This is not just derogatory, it is a dangerous & unprecedented attack on democratic institutions. A blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Immediate action is non-negotiable."
In the letter to the ECI, Rijiju had sought an immediate public apology from Kharge and urged the poll body to initiate suitable proceedings under relevant sections of BNS, mainly under sections 175 and 356(1) of the BNS, 2023, with Section 175 addressing false statements about a candidate’s character and Section 356(1) concerning defamation.
"Direct immediate cessation of further dissemination of the impugned statement and also direct media and social media to take it off," the BJP had urged the ECI in the letter.
The controversy arose on the last day of the Tamil Nadu election campaign on April 21 after Kharge, highlighting opposition unity in defeating the Delimitation Bill linked to the Women’s Reservation Bill, criticised the AIADMK for supporting the BJP and labelled Modi a “terrorist who does not believe in equality”.
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