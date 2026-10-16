EC to hear rival factions of TMC on October 30 over party symbol, name: Officials

The Election Commission (EC) has called rival factions of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) for a hearing on October 30, the first hearing after they were barred from using the party symbol for West Bengal bypolls, officials said on Friday.

In its interim order issued on September 17, the Commission, after hearing leaders of the two factions led by Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy, directed that the matter requires substantive determination by the poll body under the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.

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The EC had then ordered them not to use the party name and "Flowers and Grass symbol" during the West Bengal bypolls. Later, it had allocated them fresh symbols and names to contest the bypolls.