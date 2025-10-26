DT
PT
Home / India / EC to hold presser on pan-India SIR of voters’ list on Monday evening: Officials

The poll body likely to announce the first phase of SIR

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:23 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File
The Election Commission will hold a press conference to announce pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ list on Monday evening, officials said.

While complete details were still awaited, the poll authority is likely to announce the first phase of SIR in which 10 to 15 states will be covered, including those going to Assembly polls in 2026.

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are scheduled to go to polls next year.

