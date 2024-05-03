EC to parties: Stop enrolling voters for post-poll schemes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

The Election Commission on Thursday asked political parties to immediately stop any activity that involved registering people for post-election beneficiary-oriented schemes through advertisements, surveys or mobile applications.

Can lead to inducement, affect poll integrity EC says the act of inviting electors to register for post-election benefits may create impression of requirement of one-to-one transactional relationship between elector and proposed benefit

This has potential to generate a quid pro quo arrangement for voting in a particular way, thereby leading to inducement

The election watchdog said it had taken a “serious view” of political parties and candidates seeking details of voters under the guise of various surveys for their proposed beneficiary schemes and cautioned that it amounted to a corrupt practice under the electoral law.

The ECI said encouraging individual voters to register for post-election benefits could create the perception of a transactional relationship between the voter and the promised benefit. This, in turn, could lead to inducement and compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

While the Commission recognised that making generic electoral promises was permissible, it expressed concern that such activities blur the line between genuine surveys and biased attempts to enrol people in programmes for political gain. These efforts may appear as legitimate survey activities or informational campaigns about government programmes or party agendas related to individual benefits.

In an advisory to all national and state-level political parties, the commission has asked them to immediately “cease and desist” from any activity that involves registering people for such post-election schemes through advertisements, surveys or mobile applications.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.