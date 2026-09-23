ECI defends internal decision-making, says differing views are part of normal deliberations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday defended its internal decision-making process, saying written notes, observations, technical suggestions and internal checks and balances are part of standard institutional practice aimed at ensuring transparency, legal compliance and operational rigour.

In a statement, the commission said it functioned as a multi-member constitutional body under Article 324 of the Constitution, statutory rules and established institutional conventions. It maintained that all actions of the ECI had been in accordance with laws and instructions of the commission.

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It said all official orders, decisions and administrative directions carried full legal sanction and were issued in accordance with statutory procedures under The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

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“Any operational queries or inputs raised by Commission members during draft stages are part of standard administrative practice aimed at safeguarding voter rights. The suggestions given by the Commissioners were for further improving the electoral processes,” it said.

Addressing differences of opinion within the Commission, it said, “Differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution. They are a part of the decision-making process before a final decision is taken. Not only the three Commissioners, but every officer of the Commission is fully authorized to give his suggestions to the Commission for improving the electoral system.”

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The ECI also cautioned against focusing only on selected internal notes and observations spread over a 10-month period, saying that did not present the complete picture of its functioning.

“Highlighting certain specific internal notes/observations spread over the period of 10 months while overlooking the much larger body of approvals, decisions, instructions and initiatives give only one part of the picture. In recent months, the Commission has taken numerous decisions, issued instructions, introduced around 40 new initiatives and undertaken many electoral reforms including the conduct of Electoral roll revision (including SIR) across the country. All these decisions are an outcome of the unanimous decisions of the full Commission in the past one year,” it said.

The Commission also highlighted the conduct of elections in Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal, saying these exercises involved extensive administrative and operational machinery and multiple approvals and instructions.

On concerns relating to its digital platforms, the ECI said systems such as ECINet operated under strict data-security protocols to prevent unauthorised tampering and manipulation.

“IT security checks and audit controls are standard cyber security measures implemented across national databases. Statutory authorities, including Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and District Election Officers (DEOs), function as per statutory powers for registration and deletion under law,” it said.

The commission reiterated its commitment to its constitutional responsibilities, stating: “The Election Commission of India remains fully committed to executing its constitutional duties with complete integrity, recognising its vital role in advancing our democracy.”